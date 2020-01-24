advertisement

Jon Dziadyk is Ward 3 Councilor for Edmonton.

No one moves to Edmonton for the weather, and we had record unemployment. We now have a significant homeless population, and this tells me that many who experienced extreme hardship were once piled up, cozy, in an Edmonton home. Times have changed. Apparently, in years past, they were productive members of society: sleeping on their beds and working in the mornings. Various government policies, economic cycles, bad luck, bad choices, addiction and / or mental illness may have led to their decline. A government must be compassionate and use common sense: enter into the communal response to those who tremble in the streets during our recent freeze. I am disappointed by what is happening in light of what can happen. The goal of any homelessness policy should be dignified rehabilitation. The solutions must be practical, modern and not complicated.

Last year I successfully advocated for our LRT stations to be open during our coldest nights for much opposition. This year, despite my efforts as a City Councilor, our homeless have no luck.

Imagine this: a public building, lit and safe, sitting empty during a dark winter night, has its entrance by a homeless person intent on catching a piece of heat escaping the rails. This is essentially what can be seen outside an LRT station in Edmonton, and across the country. Our train stations are closed at night and yet they are hot and designed to accommodate large volumes of people.

There are many problems with this view, but there are two which I would like to address. The first is that there is nothing stopping the opening of this unused public space overnight to allow our most vulnerable to sleep with dignity. The second problem is that – here in Edmonton shelter our dedicated homeless shelters are actually not full, even during the worst winter storms. Why then are there homeless people in the doorways? What are our hosts doing wrong? If we cannot meet their basic needs, how will we generally rehabilitate them in society?

Let’s face it, governments everywhere fail to be efficient and adaptive. If a private entity had empty space that could be used for something else, you bet their bottom dollar they would find a use for it. Our LRT stations are closed for several hours every night and are not being used for what could be a rescue service. Sleeping outside in our winter town can be fatal at 5 degrees, let alone 30 at negative temperatures.

In 2009, Edmonton introduced a plan to end homelessness. Given that we have been conducting this conversation about our homeless population for a decade, we have not succeeded. At what point do we re-evaluate our efforts? We can alleviate the suffering of those experiencing homelessness by opening our warm public doors for several hours until a lasting and sensible solution is found.

I see the opening of our unused LRT stations at night as a Band Aid for the deepest problem. The real question is why our services for the most affected remain largely unused? Are services not being used because those who need them are not aware that they exist? Can’t they get in? Is the lack of co-sleeping quarters hindering them? In this smart age of accepting the site of safe injection, are behavioral policies in shelters too stringent? We need answers to these questions to find out why we have exterior doors and empty beds. For whatever reason, segments of the homeless population will not enter our homeless shelters. So it is up to the city to modernize our services.

Responding to the LRT proposal, and in response to concerns raised about our homelessness, the City will now open a section of a recreation center just outside the city center during extreme cold spells. This controls the dignity box but loses the point.

Their objection to the use of the LRT station is that transit personnel are not trained to deal with the homeless population and, when previously tried, there were some fistfights and bodily fluids. I would argue and argue that, of course, transit personnel should not be involved and that the problems referred to will occur wherever they are in this population congregation. The rec center is fancy, but analogous to the LRT station, except that it is not located where the homeless population actually is. Any argument used against the train station may be the same one used against the idea of ​​the rec center. I fear that the homeless will not travel to the well thought out alternative.

As a City Councilor, I am sometimes afraid of seeking complex solutions to the use of visible real estate. We justify spending more money because we want to congratulate ourselves on the solutions and the process on how we came to those solutions. Something as simple as getting the security to open the LRT port is more or less uneven.

For readers from the rest of Canada, many of our homeless are former energy workers. Alberta’s economy is hurting and significant employment is key to recovery. Government policies that have damaged our industries have been the beginning of the problem. Let’s not have paternalistic local government policies that perpetuate the problem or it will become a crisis.

