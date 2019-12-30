advertisement

A Reuters syndicated article in The New York Times, Global News, and National Post among other media spread misinformation about the recent shooting at a church in Texas. The article claimed that the man who opened fire on the parish had his gun range. In fact, the security guard who shot down the shooter was the one who owned and operated a training facility and trained parishioners.

The inaccurate Reuters article read: “The gunman who opened fire on a church in Texas on Sunday, killing two before dying from gunshot wounds, possessed a range of shooting and taught her paramilitary how to shoot, said the Attorney General of Texas on Monday. “

The shooting took place on Sunday, December 29 at the West Christ Highway Church in White Settlement, Texas. A man opened fire, killing two, before voluntary security guard Jack Wilson pulled the gun and shot him. The shooter landed with devotees before he got up and killed Anton Wallace and Richard White.

This misleading headline in Global News “Gunman at church in Texas firing on gun range, taught: state prosecutor” has changed since “firearms instructors fired guns at church service in Texas” and Global has replaced the Reuters story with an Associated Press story.

The Global Editor’s note reads: “The previous story and the Reuters headline read that the gunman had a range of shooting and was teaching, which was incorrect. In fact, the man who dropped the gun was the one who was a firearms instructor. Reuters’ incorrect story has been replaced by a story by The Associated Press. “

The New York Times changed their title to: “The Story of the Attacker on Church Lovers in Texas Church Training Has Been Drawn”

The National Post has not withdrawn or replaced their item as of now.

Reuters drew their story. The New York Times retracted their story with this incorrect information.

Uninformance travels fast, and corrections flew furiously for hours online. The tweets with the rogue information remained up, even though the story was replaced or pulled from the branches. The information began with Reuters, which is an essential source for accurate information. A mistake and every news source finds itself with withdrawals, apologies and replacements.

