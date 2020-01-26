advertisement

John Bacon USA TODAY

Sunday

January 26, 2020 at 3:17 pm

January 26, 2020 at 3:45 pm

Basketball icon Kobe Bryant was one of five dead when a helicopter crashed into a slope near Malibu, Los Angeles County on Sunday.

According to CNN and ESPN, 41-year-old Bryant was in the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

The County Sheriff’s Department said all five people on board were killed and the investigation was ongoing. Firefighters extinguished a quarter-acre brush fire, said fire captain Tony Imbrenda.

“The wreck is still pretty hot up there,” said Imbrenda. “We still have fire activities on the hill.”

The crash occurred in Calabasas, a city of approximately 25,000 in the Santa Monica Mountains, approximately 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Art Marrujo, a dispatch supervisor from the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said the firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years and won five NBA championships.

Contribute: The Associated Press

This is a breaking news. Visit PalmBeachPost.com for information about updates.

