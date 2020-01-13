advertisement

Jimmy Johnson, who won two Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys, is part of the 2020 class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The surprise announcement was broadcast live on Fox on Sunday evening.

The dolphins will be represented in the 2020 class for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall announced Sunday that Jimmy Johnson, Dolphins coach for four seasons, but better known as a two-time Super Bowl champion with Dallas, was selected for this year’s Hall class.

Johnson also won a national championship in his four-year tenure as a coach at the University of Miami from 1984.

Johnson, 76, is an NFL analyst for Fox. His selection was announced live midway through the NFC playoff between Seattle and Green Bay. An emotional Johnson was so congested that he found it difficult to speak when he thanked his assistant coaches for helping him get where he is.

At some point, Fox made his way to the broadcast booth at Lambeau Field, where Johnson’s ex-cowboy quarterback Troy Aikman, a Hall of Famer, also seemed to see with foggy eyes.

The emotional scene was reminiscent of a day earlier when CBS analyst Bill Cowher, the former Steelers coach, received the same good news live on air.

Johnson, who replaced Don Shula as the Dolphins coach, went with the Dolphins 36-28 in four seasons in 1996-99.

Johnson’s time with the Dolphins included several notable defensive decisions, including the end of Daryl Gardener (Round 1, 1996), linebacker Zach Thomas (Round 5, 1996), cornerback Sam Madison (Round 2, 1997) and Jason Taylor (Hall of Fame ). Round 3, 1997) and Eckball Patrick Surtain (Round 2, 1998).

On February 1, a day before the Super Bowl LIV in Miami, Johnson will find out if he enters the hall with Thomas, a finalist.

Johnson was 80-64 with the Cowboys between 1989 and 1993 and won the Super Bowl in the past two years. He was 52-9 in the Hurricanes.

