The infamous trans activist Jessica Yaniv appeared in a British court in Colombia today where she faced two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon in violation of the Fire Act. During the interruption, Yaniv falsely accused this reporter of photographing her in the women’s bathroom.

I went into the woman’s bathroom, noticed that Yaniv was there and left quickly. The police responded to Yaniv’s false claim by looking at my phone, only to discover that I had not done what Yaniv had alleged. He shouted at me that he would charge me with “contemplation.” I was also verbally harassed by Yaniv’s mother, Miriam.

Prior to the hearing, Yaniv had successfully launched Rebel News’ Keean Bexte out of the courtroom.

Yaniv demanded a publication ban. The hearing was moved to another room where Yaniv cited “harassment” as the reason for the request for detention. The presiding judge disagreed with the ban. “There is no power in the penal code for me to do so. I am rejecting your request. Said Justice Jette.

Yaniv told the judge that she was “among the lawyers” and needed more time. She requested a new trial date and one was awarded for February 10, 2020.

Yaniv was arrested in August by the RCMP after appearing on the popular YouTuber channel Blaire White. In a live broadcast, she displayed the functionality of a taser and claimed to be fully aware of its illegality.

The post BREAKING: Jessica Yaniv appears in court, facing Post Millennial reporter first appeared on Post Millennial.

