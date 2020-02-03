advertisement

French composer for the British Symphony Orchestra Julien Gauthier has died after an unexpected encounter with a bear as he collected sounds for a music project in the Northwest Territories.

“His work was faithful to his curiosity

soul, humble before the vast power and beauty of nature. He wanted

broadcast through his music, to the public, his love and respect for him

nature, ”said Orchestra Director Marc Feldman.

“Gauthier was traveling with a biologist,

Camille Tuscany, on an expedition to the sparsely populated northwestern Canada,

recording new sounds for his work. Pairift had planned to travel from Fort

Providence for Inuvik, two towns separated by more than 1,000 miles

desert, in 30 days, “The reports

Guardian.

Police will not yet identify him publicly

victim, but friends have already begun to pay respect to their loved one

friend on social media.

According to lead coroner Cathy Menard, Gauthier

the body was transferred to Edmonton to undergo autopsy and confirm the cause

of death. However, wildlife officials are already counting the incident as well

the fourth bear-related fatality in the Northwest Territories in the last 20 years.

“Meetings with human gold in the Northwest Territories are not common, though deaths are rare,” says Environment and Natural Resources spokesman Meagan Wohlberg.

According to the CBC, two bears believed to have been involved in the attack have been killed. The necropsies performed by N.W.T. The Coroner Service will determine whether the two bears were, in fact, involved in Gauthier’s death.

