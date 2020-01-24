advertisement

During World War II, the Nazis killed approximately six million Jewish people, nearly two-thirds of the Jewish population in Europe. Through the use of mass shootings and extermination camps, the Nazis committed a genocide that many in 2020 have begun to forget.

Elie Wiesel wrote a Nobel Prize-winning book, The Night to Survive the Holocaust, “it is clear,” Wiesel said, “that the war that Hitler and his associates waged was a war not only against Jewish women, and children, but also against Jewish religion, Jewish culture, Jewish tradition, that is, Jewish memory. “

Decades since its publication, only 43 percent of Canadians are able to answer the question of how many Jews were killed during 1941 and 1945, according to a recent survey by the National Post.

Jack Jedwab is the president of the Association for Canadian Studies and having a wealth of historical knowledge about the Holocaust and Anti-Semitism, he thinks the vote is indicative of a gap in Canadians’ understanding of the event.

“The kind of standard, the goal of knowing about the Holocaust, is that everybody should know,” Jedwab said, “we’re still far from achieving that goal.”

The survey was conducted last November through an online panel and found that only 43 percent of Canadians knew the number of six million, about Jewish people who were killed during the Holocaust. The online survey panel 2,295 Canadians.

About 31 percent said they were unsure how many were killed, which is similar to research conducted in the United States by the Pew Research Center, which found that about 45 percent of Americans knew that six million Jews were killed while 29 percent do not.

The Canadian Studies Association’s Leger Marketing found that 3 percent said less than 100,000 Jews were killed in the Holocaust while 6 percent thought the number was 20 million. Poles with an undergraduate degree were most likely to know the actual figure (51 percent) while poles with only a high school diploma were the least likely (36 percent).

In terms of the country divided into provinces, Quebec was just under 36 percent able to identify six million as the correct number. Saskatchewan had the highest amount of poles with the right answer at 55 percent.

Older citizens also had the highest rate of being accurate at 55 percent while Canadians between 35 and 44 years were less likely to answer the question correctly.

Many Quebecers, 67 percent believed Canada brought Jewish refugees during World War II, yet the people of Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Ontario did not believe that would be the case.

Jedwab believes there is a connection between those uneducated about historical anti-Semitism and those who know little about the Holocaust.

It is surprising to see Canadians so misinformed about this issue, especially after they publicly apologized to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on behalf of Canadians for settling back in 1939 to remove MS St. Louis, a ship carrying about 900 Jews fleeing Nazi persecution. She was also forced to return to Europe after being rejected by Cuba and the United States. Upon its return, 255 passengers died, mostly in concentration camps.

“While it has been decades since we turned our back on Jewish refugees, time has by no means abolished Canada for its fault or reduced our weight or shame,” Trudeau said during his apology.

“I will never forget those moments that killed my master and my soul and turned my dreams into ashes,” Wiesel wrote of his first night in Auschwitz.

