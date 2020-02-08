advertisement

Two Canadian politicians are debating on Twitter how climate change should be addressed in the classroom.

The United Conservative Party MLA and Education Minister Adriana LaGrange argued that “there is no room” for radical activists in the classroom. Lagrange cited the extermination rebellion as an example of the kind of activist she believes has no place in schools.

NDP and Women’s Affairs critic Janis Irwin responded to LaGrange’s comments by saying there was “absolutely” room for groups like the Disappearance Rebellion.

The extermination rebellion identifies itself as a “non-violent activist movement of civil disobedience”. It was founded in 2018 by Roger Hallam and Gail Bradbook.

The group mostly held a significant demonstration in London in 2019, with over 1100 arrests in 11 days. BBC News reported that the protest cost the police about $ 12.9m.

In an article posted on Medicine Hat News, LaGrange wrote, “Climate change must be taught in a way that prepares our students to address the issue rationally, not in a way that deliberately seeks to cause fear and anxiety. there is room in our classes for radical activists, like the extinction rebellion, whose demands include the closure of Alberta’s oil and gas sector by 2025. “

Irwin argued against LaGrange’s statement on Twitter, saying: “When teaching social studies in very conservative parts of rural Alberta, I made sure that the children were exposed to multiple perspectives. I did not force my beliefs on them. my class as radical activists, but they left with a broader understanding of the issues. “

One commenter responded to Irwin by writing, “You have to make fun of it here. There is no room for extremism in our children’s classrooms. That’s why we voted for the NDP. They can be educated” about them “but not” of them. “Glad you’re on the outside looking in.”

The Millennial Post reported earlier this week that the City of Edmonton had children receiving lessons from an extermination rebel activist.

