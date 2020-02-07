advertisement

Conservative American actor and commentator James Woods is back on Twitter, the censored social media platform that suspended him last year.

The case for his return? Woods claims he was inspired by a recent sound from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Woods tweeted: “I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of weird insight can be found nowhere else, so … I’m coming back!”

I’ve tried so hard this past year to live without the wealth of knowledge available on Twitter, but this kind of strange insight can be found nowhere else, so … I’m back! #AOCStillAMoron pic.twitter.com/kB0oDXmArB

– James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 7, 2020

Woods shared a clip of the AOC gossiping about the “pulling off your shoes” metaphor that went viral earlier today.

The AOC said, “This idea of ​​a bootstrap – you know the idea, this metaphor of a bootstrap started as a joke because it’s a physical impossibility to lift yourself from a bootstrap, out of your shoes. Physically impossible!”

Many prominent conservative Twitter voices rejoiced over the news that Woods had been reinstated.

James Woods has returned and used the video I clicked for his first tweet. #Humbled

– Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) February 7, 2020

I just listened to Stone Cold entry music when I saw tweeting @RealJamesWoods after a year away

– Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) February 7, 2020

At the time of his suspension last year, Woods said: “Until free speech is allowed on Twitter, I will not be allowed to participate in our democracy with my voice. As long as Jack Dorsey remains cowardly that he seems, my days on Twitter are in the past. ”

it is clear from the immediate reaction on Twitter that many are happy that Woods changed his mind and returned to speak his mind.

