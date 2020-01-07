advertisement

“A great publication is happy to publish any old folly as long as it is smart enough. The ideology of social justice has infected our mainstream media,” explains Andrew Doyle in a new video lecture recorded at the Liberal National Club on London on 13 October 2019.

The 25-minute video is a great explainer of how satire and renunciation works in 2019. With major platforms and publications becoming woker for the minute, it is imperative that people who have not been subjected to clever moral panic call for much hypocrisy. and social justice inequalities. For those few who don’t know, Andrew Doyle is the genius behind the internet’s biggest troll, Titania McGrath.

In 2019, feelings transcend facts at every turn. And when works read as a fabricated guide, it is no wonder that the public has a difficult time distinguishing truth from fiction. It takes comedians and satirists to show how crazy the whole thing is. Doyle points out that “awakening is creation” and he could not be more right. Those in powerful cultural positions in academia, media, the arts, entertainment, and most importantly, advertising, are the ones with the sticks and horses to push these ideas to the public.

This is the kind of influence that matters, not to politicians and lawmakers, but to those who control the media. And they are being fooled by their willingness to address their smart bias. It is this bias that moves us into the realm of total nonsense, where people hate themselves for their skin color, language is colonialism, words are violence, and disagreement is fascism.

“The inclusion of social justice is also evident in the fact that even respected national newspapers do not seem to understand the basic definitions of phrases like fascist, al-right, and even extremist,” Doyle notes. “They no longer know what these words mean, and are simply repeating them, which is really harmful. Now if you claim the right to define the word Nazi as all those who disagree politically, then, of course, you can also claim that there is an epidemic of Nazism. But by doing so, you are also inadvertently acting in the interests of the worst of people. “

Doyle notes that recapturing the conversation to mark those who disagree with the mainstream social justice movement like right-wing Nazi fascists gives up the argument in favor of free speech for those people you are trying to silence.

The last five minutes of speech is where Doyle really shines. It points to three specific pieces published by the main platform. “In August last year, the New York Times released an anonymous letter. It was called ‘How can I heal my white guilt?’ It was just signed ‘Whitey’, and there was one person who described himself as shaming. to be white. Now everything was obviously funny, and definitely a joke. So Titania claimed that she had written it. And she provided photos, of paper, on her hard drive, dated, just to prove that she was the author. ”

Doyle claims that authorship doesn’t really matter. Perhaps he wrote it, invoking the spirit of Titania, perhaps not. The point is that “a large publication is happy to publish any old folly as long as it is smart enough. The ideology of social justice has infected our mainstream media. And it has irreparably degraded its standards.”

Finally, Doyle mentions the crown jewel of the scam column – a breathless edition published by The Independent. “In February this year, Liam Evans wrote a piece for The Independent, and he mentioned a number of extremely talented comedians, people like Dave Chappelle, Ricky Gervais, Finn Taylor, and he said their jokes on sensitive topics reached out to hate speech. He said these kinds of jokes should be the subject of investigation. It’s just not good enough for comedians to cry free speech after every hateful joke, as if the laws that govern the rest of us don’t apply to them. ”

Who is Liam Evans? Well, he’s clearly an authoritarian, censorable monster. But he is also not clear. Doyle asks why The Independent would run such a clearly fabricated folly and points to the fact that a number of prominent comedians complained about the publication. Doyle asks, “what’s going on with our media? Why is a well-respected national newspaper publication run by a writer who no one has ever heard of just pushing a smart agenda? What does this tell us? And the other question that they have? should have been is why the left is publishing these kinds of censorship articles that are used to flatter right-wing tabloid sites? ”

“Again, I don’t want to speculate on the authorship of this article,” Doyle says. “But I’m going to point out one thing I’m just a little curious about … You might be interested to note that if you take every fourth letter of every sentence, it actually utters the phrase, ‘Titania McGrath wrote this, you nice hacking.‘”

This important article requires that comedians be investigated by the police for hateful jokes.

I can assure you that it is pure coincidence that if you take the 4th letter of each sentence, it provides “Titania McGrath wrote these funny jokes” .https: //t.co/nBozhFLpGp

– Titania McGrath (@TitaniaMcGrath) December 11, 2019

When asked if he was really behind the clutter article, Andrew Doyle remained tired, telling The Mill Millial: “So many of the opinion columns in the smart press read like satire already, so in a sense one shouldn’t I am surprised that such an obvious fraud would be published. “

The truth is if it weren’t for geniuses like Doyle, Gervais, Chappelle, CK, and a handful of other comedians brave enough to stand up to the smart crowd, culture wars could be a lost cause. As Doyle has pointed out several times, the casting and satirization of the awakening institution is actually increasing. Platform every platform and major publication is awakened in 2019. Those who issue social justice dictates have all the power and influence. Doyle’s work is essential.

News clutter is as old as the news itself, but what the media can imagine is very revealing. In this case, the media wanted to believe that a young woman hated her whiteness, that Sam Harris is a gateway drug to the right, free speech does not matter, and jokes out of color should be investigated by the authorities. The New York Times, The Guardian and The Independent wanted to believe these things. In fact, they were desperate to believe these things. That is why they published these messy stories. And that’s why we have to keep making fun of them.

