Following the success of Breaking Bad, RJ Mitte – also known as Walter White Jr. – wants to continue his father’s legacy on the screen and show his own Breaking Bad spin-off.

The hit series, which ended in 2013, has since released its own film, El Camino, which was released last October on Netflix with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) as the protagonist of the film. But now RJ Mitte wants his own spin-off.

In fact, Mitte allegedly already submitted his idea to Breaking Bad inventor Vince Gilligan.

Speaking to The Sun, the 27-year-old actor said:

He is, in a way, his father’s son and his morals of what he will do would be right for his family.

I think it would be a very hard life for us after what Heisenberg did to his family and I think the stigma would support it.

But I would like to see Walt Jr. as a gangster.

El Camino was viewed more than 25 million times within a week of its debut. So it’s obvious that six years after the Breaking Bad finale, people are hungry for more.

Two years after the streak ended, a prequel spin-off called Better Call Saul was released, based on Walter White’s lawyer Saul Goodman.

In the Netflix series, we see Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) starting his career as a small lawyer and going through a series of lawsuits and tragedies as he transforms himself into his lawyer alter ego, Saul Goodman.

Like Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and El Camino received rave reviews, with Rotten Tomatoes awarding all three shows over 90%. Better call Saul, who scores an impressive 97%, the highest of three.

Both successful spin-offs were written by Vince Gilligan, which is why Mitte obviously went to the right person to discuss a future Walter White Jr. series. If Gilligan decides to give the green light, it is likely to be a great success.

Meanwhile, Better Call Saul’s fifth season is on Netflix next month, and fans are very excited about what the lawyer is up to next.

Before the fifth season aired, AMC announced that Better Call Saul had been extended for another season.

Showrunner and executive producer Peter Gould said:

From the first day of Better Call Saul, it was my dream to tell the full story of our complicated and compromised hero Jimmy McGill – now AMC and Sony are making this dream come true.

We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who make this trip possible. Next month we will start working on the sixth and final season.

Better Call Saul can be streamed on Netflix starting February 24th.

