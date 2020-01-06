advertisement

The Dolphins hold the fifth choice in the April NFL Draft.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whom the Dolphins will consider with their fifth choice in the next NFL draft, announced on Monday that he would become a professional.

21-year-old Tagovailoa is recovering from a dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture that ended his season on September 28th. Doctors expect a full recovery, and a league source said there was hope that he would play in 2020.

Tagovailoa, a 6-foot-1, 218-pound linker, ended his college career with 87 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a 69.3 percent graduation rate. Tagovailoa was 22-2 as a starter for the Crimson Tide.

As a freshman in January 2018, Tagovailoa left the bank to lead Alabama to a national championship loss to Georgia. Tagavailoa ended the touchdown in extra time.

When the dolphins decided to tear down their squad and rebuild from scratch, Tagovailoa was a thinking player, according to a league source. Tagovailoa have the leadership, accuracy, and demeanor that you would expect from a franchise quarterback.

Tagovailoa was born in Hawaii and is of Samoan descent. His surname is pronounced: “tongue-oh-vie-LOH-a.”

Health care is of course the only thing that keeps Tagovailoa from being in the top 5. Crimson tide trainer Nick Saban has said his research indicates Tagovailoa is a likely top 15 choice.

Tagovailoa recently traveled to New York to thoroughly examine the injured hip. Chris Grier, General Manager of Miami, was recently asked if he might have hired a recently injured or vulnerable player.

“We will investigate everything and when it comes to a point where we have to make a decision, we are very familiar with what we have to do,” said Grier.

Tagovailoa of Miami should be selected in ESPN employee Todd McShay’s first 2020 mock draft. Recently, owner Stephen Ross and general manager Chris Grier attended Alabama’s Bowl Game in Orlando.

Miami is an ideal situation for McShay.

“Let’s start with the design of the Dolphins – which includes three first graders and a selection of picks – with a franchise quarterback,” McShay wrote. “There are some medical concerns, of course, but since Ryan Fitzpatrick is still under contract for 2020, Tagovailoa would not have to be forced into the field immediately. And when he receives the call, he brings a high level of accuracy and excellent anticipation. “

The Tagovailoa announcement was arguably the most awaited decision to draft a quarterback statement since 1997, when Peyton Manning announced a return to Tennessee instead of being the supposed New York Jets’ first choice.

Tagovailoa wore number 13 in Alabama, which was also worn by Dan Marino, the legendary dolphin. He wore number 3 earlier in his football career.

Critics claim that Tua is not often asked to make difficult throws. But he has the arm strength and talent to try and consistently complete competitive downfield games. And he has mobility to avoid the pressure in his pocket and to extend the games.

Saban says Tagovailoa is pleasant, optimistic and respectful. An important part of Samoan culture is respect for the elders. Tua plays the guitar, ukulele and piano. Tua says he has no nerves. He says calm is his norm, which is ideal for a quarterback

Other quarterbacks that are considered in the first round are Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert from Oregon and Jordan Love from Utah.

The dolphins hold the 5th and 18th selections in the first round of the NFL draft in April. Miami also holds a selection in the range of 25 to 28 when Houston loses in Kansas City on Sunday.

