Cars

29 December 2019 Zachary Shahan

I think we should say more about this, but for now the latest news is that the first Made in China Tesla Model 3 has been delivered to a happy customer. Certainly more flows out while I write this.

Tesla is currently holding its first delivery of Model3 vehicles made in China. pic.twitter.com/VC9SSYqZu5

– Chao Zhou 👽 (@realChaoZhou) December 30, 2019

The first MIC Model 3 delivery ceremony has started!

Congratulations @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/2qGPcNSOrw

– Eva Fox 🦊 (@EvaFoxU) December 30, 2019

That’s it for now. More in future hours or days.

About the author

Zachary Shahan tries to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here at CleanTechnica as director and editor-in-chief. He is also the CEO of major media. Zach is recognized worldwide as an expert in the field of electric vehicles, solar energy and energy storage. He has presented on cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the US, Canada and Curaçao.

Zach has long-term investments in Tesla (TSLA) – after years of coverage of solar energy and EVs, he simply has a lot of confidence in this company and feels like a good cleantech company to invest in. But he does not offer investment advice and does not recommend investing in Tesla or another company.









