advertisement

Const. Andrew Fairman, with the Calgary Police Service’s Alcohol and Drug Recognition Unit, demonstrates a roadside breath-control device.

Gavin Young / Postmedia

In Canada, of course, criminal law is enforced by the government and enforced by the police. That is to say, the police do not make laws.

advertisement

This is not to say that all laws are implemented exactly the same, though. So while the Calgary Police Service is not responsible for the existence of the new defective car law in Canada, it is fair to judge them on how they decide to enforce it.

Calgary police last week very publicly announced an extension of their “mandatory alcohol control” program. The name is a little misleading as it has always been mandatory for a motorist to comply with an officer’s request to provide a breath sample. And while Ottawa has waived the requirement of reasonable suspicion before making such a request, it is in no way obligatory for an officer to do so.

It would be more accurate to describe this as a universal alcohol screening program. Calgary police want it to be known that any driver coming into contact with an officer will be expected to provide a breath sample. All frontline officers will be provided with screening equipment.

This contact would mainly come through traffic and control stops, but it would be naive to think that it is out of reach. The cops are expected to have a reason for towing a vehicle, but they have wide width when it comes to their power to do so.

Take the case of Victoria, B.C., resident Norma McLeod, one of the Canadians who has launched a constitutional challenge against this new law. Last February, McLeod, 77, pulled out after a police officer watched her exit from a liquor store with a briefcase. That was all she asked the officer to stop her vehicle and request a breath sample.

McLeod, however, is a cancer survivor of the mouth who also has COPD. Due to those factors, she was not physically able to blow up enough to produce a breath sample.

It didn’t matter. The officer decided instead that her vehicle would be stopped and she would lose her license in 90 days. That meant a $ 900 capture fee, a $ 500 fine, a $ 250 license reset fee, and a $ 930 secure driving course. All this despite the fact that there was no indication that she had drunk, let alone damaged. (The ban was eventually dropped on appeal.)

And while Alberta’s rules differ somewhat from B.C., we have our own version of the immediate road suspension program. It is quite possible that we can see similar cases here in Calgary. Moreover, the way the police in Calgary are going through makes it quite possible for us to see additional constitutional challenges.

The issue here is the fact that looking for a breath sample is a search. We all want the police to catch the bad guys, but that doesn’t justify legal shortcuts. Section 8 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms makes it clear: “Everyone has the right to be safe from unreasonable search or seizure.”

In a landmark ruling 25 years ago, the Supreme Court of Canada ruled that the requirement of reasonable doubt constitutes “not only a legal precondition for a breathalyzer claim but also a cornerstone of the Charter … under (Section 8).” Noting that, the Supreme Court was making it clear that “reasonable and probable grounds” was an important and balanced control over the various powers of the police.

Of course, police forces cannot foresee what laws the Supreme Court may repeal. Governments are the ones to blame when unconstitutional laws are passed.

However, there is the possibility of a public trust eroding in our laws and those who enforce them. In that context, police tactics and priorities definitely matter. In this case, Calgary police could significantly overestimate the public’s tolerance for arbitrary searches, which may have more serious long-term implications.

This is a problematic approach to a problematic law. Half of this relies on the Calgary Police Service.

“Afternoon with Rob Breakenridge” airs weekdays 12: 30-3: 30pm on 770 CHQR rob.breakenridge@corusent.com Twitter: @RobBreakenridge

advertisement