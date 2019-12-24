advertisement

Energy Minister Sonya Savage, Canadian Energy Center CEO Tom Olsen, and Prime Minister Jason Kenney launch the Canadian Energy Center.

While the Canadian Energy Center was able to exchange its old logo for a new one, Albertans do not have that opportunity with the CEC itself. For better or worse, this is the “war room” we have and this is the “war room” we have stuck with.

It can certainly be argued that there is a need for something like the CEC, or at least a more general need for more effective promotion and protection of our energy sector. However, it does not automatically follow that the creation of the CEC has achieved anything. After all, what matters is reliability and competence; if the CEC has none of those things, then our significant investment in this venture will be wasted.

Too early to judge the success or failure of the CEC, but it’s fair to say that the center has had a start. And first impressions can be difficult to correct.

The logo gaff may have been the first presentation to the CEC for many Albertans. Starting with what turned out to be a logo copied by an American software company seems like the kind of mistake that is hard to deal with at the center’s $ 30 million annual budget and all its supposed minds.

Hopefully, it’s an original logo that now stands on the CEC website, because the snipers who followed the original mistake would be nothing compared to the screams of laughter that would follow such a second embarrassment. Making a hilarious scholarship can prove fatal to the high ambitions of the CEC.

So, too, can it be perceived that the CEC is very much connected to the government. Apparently, the center is an “independent provincial corporation”, and the prime minister has insisted it will not be a propaganda wing of the government. If this venture succeeds, we should hope not.

For example, if the government had simply increased its public relations budget by an additional $ 30 million a year for the same stated purposes, it would have been met with a tremendous amount of cynicism. The CEC cannot simply be an extension of the government’s already substantial PR machine.

I do not think anyone imagines at any point that the CEC will oppose the government’s messages on every important issue, but its task should not be to defend government policy.

For example, there is an article on the CEC website explaining the reasons – and the benefits – of lowering Alberta’s corporate tax rates. It happens that I agree with that policy, but it’s hard to see how it fits into the role or mandate of the center. The government is more than capable of defending its tax policy – or any other policy, for that matter, including the policy that led to the creation of the CEC in the first place.

After a candidate was selected in a Hat Medicine journal earlier this month, the CEC content director was quick to seek an opportunity to provide an answer. However, the original version in question was actually opposing the decision to establish the CEC. The center chose not to create itself, the government did. Leave the spinning doctors working for the prime minister or energy minister.

If this line is blurred, then we have a problem. Furthermore, if the task of the CEC is to spread the good word about our energy sector, I’m not sure that the people in Medicine Hat – or anywhere else in Alberta, for that matter – are those who urgently need it. to hear it. Preaching for the choir will not win the battle for hearts and minds.

It is not clear how we are defining success for the CEC, and maybe the government likes it that way. But given that the center will go nowhere, we all have a vested interest in not seeing it as a joke and not being seen as a PR tool for the government. Hopefully, things will get better from here.

