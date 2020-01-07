advertisement

Some policy decisions on cannabis retailing in Alberta – the latest regarding evaporation – have inadvertently helped continue the black market, says columnist Rob Breakenridge.

Postmedia

The first 15 months of legalizing cannabis has certainly had its share of ups and downs for the new growing industry. Alberta has taken a much more sensible approach to regulation than some other provinces, but that does not mean that the industry here has been spared this turmoil.

advertisement

There are several reasons for optimism as we begin a new year. Some of the issues that had plagued the industry – lack of products and a moratorium on new retail licenses, for example – have been largely listed and food products, which became legal nearly three months ago, will soon be launched to hit store shelves.

There remains, however, a persistent black market that threatens to undermine whatever success the industry can expect in 2020. No one expected the black market to be eliminated within the first year or two of legalization, but it is also unreasonable to it is expected that government policies do not help to make its existence lively. Unfortunately, Alberta seems to be falling into that trap.

In early October, when the Alberta government announced that the Tobacco Reduction and Smoking Act would be revised to see what additional rules or regulations might be needed for electronic cigarettes, it did not appear that cannabis grape products would be part of this review. Indeed, this is the message that Alberta’s cannabis industry says it received from the government at the time.

Now, suddenly, just as the industry was preparing to expel grape products, the Alberta government has informed them that they have been postponed indefinitely. The statement from Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis even seems to imply that they will never be allowed for sale: “The AGLC and the government are looking at various aspects related to vape cannabis products to determine if they will be available for consumer purchase in Alberta. “

All cannabis products sold in Alberta first go through AGLC, which acts as a wholesaler, so it is entirely possible that cannabis grape products were purchased and seated in an AGLC warehouse. This can affect all taxpayers, not just cannabis users and retailers.

This decision is clearly in response to health concerns about the outbreak of lung disease that has been linked to vaporization. So, on the surface, the province’s reluctance for cannabis evaporation products may seem cautious.

However, this can also prove to be dangerous counterproductive. For many cannabis users, the idea of ​​running the product as opposed to smoking has a noticeable appeal. And if such products are not legally available, some of them may be directed to the black market.

But as we have begun to learn now, as the mystery of vaping disease has begun to be unveiled, is that directing people to the black market is probably the worst possible policy response.

Shortly before Christmas, the US Centers for Disease Control officially confirmed that the outbreak “may be attributed to exposure to THC-containing products that also contain vitamin E acetate.”

Vitamin E acetate has been used as a thickening agent in certain THC vaping products on the black market. It is not an authorized ingredient for legal products. So, with a clearer understanding of the cause of the explosion and the dangers of the black market, what might initially have seemed like a prudent move now seems to be everything.

Let’s hope this will turn out to be just a temporary setback for an industry that in a relatively short time has become very used to them. However, at some point, governments need to take their red tape and taxation and focus on an approach that will give the legal industry a black market.

For example, Alberta may have made the right decision about how cannabis should be retailed, but the tax rate we apply on the product itself is the highest of all provinces. Then, whenever common sense prevails at the front of the vape, we can draw our attention to this other.

“Afternoon with Rob Breakenridge” airs weekdays 12: 30-3: 30pm on 770 CHQR rob.breakenridge@corusent.com Twitter: @RobBreakenridge

advertisement