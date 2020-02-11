advertisement

It is still difficult to assess at this point how likely the $ 20 billion Teck Resources Border Mine will be approved by the Liberal government. What is certain is that we will know one way or another by the end of the month.

Last week’s news cycle certainly had a depressing tone to it, though. It has been reported that Ottawa was preparing an “aid package” for Alberta to calm the blow by a possible Border refusal.

This “bailout” was said to consist of two items that the Alberta government was already pressing for: reform of the fiscal stabilization program and federal financial support for a program to clean up thousands of inactive and abandoned oil and gas wells.

The federal finance minister ultimately rejected these reports, claiming that these issues are not related to Teck Frontier’s decision. But it is certainly possible that this was a test balloon to see what might be the reaction in Alberta to such a plan. Suffice to say, the reaction was not pretty. The idea of ​​”helping” from Ottawa looks more like a slap in the face than a gift.

However, this was not the first trial balloon we have seen from the federal government, and it is still possible that Ottawa is looking for a way to get to Yes. If it’s honest in that, then the Alberta government should look at how it can help make a positive decision.

Like it or not, this is the prime minister we have stumbled upon and this is the prime minister who, along with his cabinet, will make the decision at Frontier. If it’s a No, this is definitely going to be extremely discouraging news and will certainly exacerbate tensions between Alberta and Ottawa when just a week ago things seemed to be melting after the Federal Court of Appeal’s decision to extend the project. Trans Mountain pipeline.

But comments late last month by the federal environment minister suggest the door has not yet been closed at the Frontier.

Jonathan Wilkinson suggested that Alberta’s commitment to climate policy would weigh heavily on Ottawa’s decision on the project. He noted that “it is important for all provinces to work to help Canada achieve its objectives,” and that “what Ottawa wants is concrete action on climate change”.

There does not have to be a conflict between resource development and meaningful climate policy. If Alberta is to claim that we are among the most environmentally responsible producers in the world, we certainly need to demonstrate when it comes to climate policy – or at least demonstrate an understanding of the need for meaningful policy.

In fact, while Prime Minister Jason Kenney was speaking over the weekend about the new Montreal office of commerce in Montreal and trying to strengthen ties with Quebec, he acknowledged that we “need to understand that Quebec has a very strong preoccupation with environmental issues , and we need to communicate on those terms. “

The same is true when it comes to the federal government. We know what we’re dealing with in Justin Trudeau. We also know that if Trudeau is to defend the approval of this project, it will have to adapt in a certain way. But if that means Yes at Frontier, isn’t that a reasonable trade?

It is possible that such considerations are not wrong and that the refusal is approaching. However, it is possible that even with the approval of the project may not go ahead.

There are approximately 20 other oil projects that are approved and are still out of work. Increasing pipeline capacity would help, as well as a return on prices. At the moment, the former seems more promising than the latter.

Meanwhile, Alberta needs to ask Ottawa for clarity on what it takes from us in order to move to a Yes at Frontier. If we could avoid a fight about it, it would be in Alberta’s interest.



