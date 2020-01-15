advertisement

A man was transported to hospital following an accident involving seven vehicles after a van was seen traveling in the wrong direction “at high speed” on one of the busiest roads in Angus .

Around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to the A90, two miles south of Stracathro, near the Brechin turnoff.

Scottish police have confirmed that the driver of the van was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment after the vehicle, which was traveling south on the northbound road, collided with the central reservation.

It is understood that two other vehicles were directly involved in the initial collision, and four others were affected by the large amount of debris scattered on the road. It is not believed that anyone was seriously injured.

Scottish police confirmed that the diversions remained in place for more than two hours after the crash, but the road was reopened shortly before 22:00.

A spokesperson said, “A pickup truck was traveling south on the northbound road and collided with the central reserve and two vehicles.

“There were four other vehicles involved, so seven in total. Fortunately, there were only minor injuries. Diversions were in place because there was a lot of debris. “

Read the full story in the Thursday edition of The Courier.

