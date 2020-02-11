advertisement

The Minnesota Wild eventually traded striker Jason Zucker after their previous two attempts got angry. They managed to get a very impressive package for him.

Chances were the Minnesota Wild would win a Jason Sugar trade. After her previous two attempts to trade him failed, it was believed that his value was at an all-time low. Despite all opposition, Wild’s general manager Bill Guerin managed to win his first major trade.

It hurts to lose someone like sugar who is a very good player. However, it was a damaged commodity and it wasn’t even Guerin’s fault that it was a damaged commodity.

The Wild managed to get a top perspective and a selection from the first round. They even got someone they could possibly choose for another draft by the deadline.

Get penguins

F Jason Zucker

Get wild

Selection of the first round 2020 (conditional)

F Alex Galchenyuk

D Calen Addison

Let us break down exactly what the savage has for sugar.

Alex Galchenyuk

Alex Galchenyuk was practically a salary cap dump. He was involved in trading so that the finances would work. If Galchenyuk had not been in the trade, the trade would probably not have taken place. He is a very talented striker but has had big problems lately. In 45 games this season he has 17 points, including just five goals.

After that season, he becomes a free agent, so the wild may be able to turn him over for a draft pick before the deadline. Galchenyuk has a fairly expensive cap hit at $ 4.9 million, but the wild could make him more tempting by being willing to keep 50% of his cap hit. They wouldn’t get much for him, but as they say, something is better than nothing.

Calen Addison

Calen Addison is the crown jewel of the sugar trade. He was undoubtedly the best Pittsburgh Penguins and one of the best defenders in all of ice hockey. Addison will turn 20 in April and may be ready to make his NHL debut once this season is over.

He was particularly impressive at the World Juniors, where he scored eight points with Team Canada in seven games. Addison was originally designed by the penguins in the second round of the 2018 design. Since then, its value has skyrocketed. This season, Addison has 43 points in 39 games on February 11th.

Selection of the first round 2020 (conditional)

Although the decision for the first round is conditional, it will be a decision for the first round 2020 almost indefinitely. If the penguins fail to complete the Stanley Cup playoffs this season (and the chances are they will make it into the postseason), the penguins can instead give up their choice for the first round in 2021.

The 2020 NHL Draft is profound, so a selection in the 1920s should also be valuable. And if the savages see a player they really like, they could grab their first two round picks to level up in the draft.

My take

They were ready to use their cap space as an asset, and since they had used it properly, they managed to get two pretty impressive assets and a first choice in Addison. Guerin did very well in his first big test as a general manager. He did what Paul Fenton couldn’t – trade in sugar. And Guerin managed to get a huge return, which Fenton failed in his two failed attempts.

