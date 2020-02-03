advertisement

A $ AP Mob’s A $ AP Snacks a.k.a. J. Scott has left us. The popular deejay of A $ AP Rocky, A $ AP Mob and the Cozy Boys duo – who also produced, managed various artists, and does A&R work for A $ AP Worldwide – passed away unexpectedly last weekend.

Key facts: As of Monday morning, no official cause of death has been reported, but various Rocky Snacks affiliates at Playboi Carti have respected his memory.

please tell me that this J. Scott thing is not true….

– Kari J. Blige (@KARIFAUX) February 3, 2020

Justin .. Jscott… I love you man. It’s beyond grief … I can’t even deal with this … I talked to you every day … I was just with you last Saturday in Shabba going up … man you and Steve both left now this shit is not right pic. twitter.com/ACqcJz338K

– RESTING RICH FACE (@REESElaflare) February 3, 2020

Atlanta lost another legend today. I am really shocked and sorry. Rest well J. Scott. A true innovator and pioneer fr. And a sweet and gentle person. We really just grew up ass kids. This shit is fucking with me 😔💔

– Kei the builder. (@keiopensdoors) February 3, 2020

J Scott the softest, the most down to earth, authentic, cooler than cool, extraterrestrial style guru, hyper intelligent, kind soul … you always resounded on a higher frequency than all of us. I will miss you my brother 😢

– R00F (@Roofeeo) February 3, 2020

