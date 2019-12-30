advertisement

Breakaway boat makes donuts after the waves have thrown the drivers overboard

Auckland County police have reminded boaters to turn off the engine after a ship had been using high-speed donuts for 30 minutes when its two passengers were thrown overboard. According to police, two young men were thrown overboard outside Auckland’s North Head when their motorboat had a wave. “Fortunately,” said the police, “they weren’t injured, but because they weren’t attached to the counter, the boat started at full throttle in a tight circle.” But her own boat continued to make donuts for over half an hour until floating lines tensed by the police tangled the propeller. “Using this switch is a necessary piece of equipment for motor boats and should be used on all occasions. Stay safe out there, ”the police wrote. Credit: Auckland City District Police via Storyful

