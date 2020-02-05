advertisement

The intense battle against the removal of President Donald Trump has ended.

The Senate passed the President’s acquittal on the two indictments, ending the saga of the indictment for months.

The Democrats did not get the 67 votes needed to remove President Trump from office on Wednesday. The Senate voted 52-48 to acquit the president of the first article of dismissal, abuse of power. On the second article of dismissal, obstruction to the Congress, the Senate voted 53-47 to acquit.

On Wednesday afternoon, Republican Senator Mitt Romney announced that he would vote to condemn the President on one of the two impeachment articles, making him the only GOP senator to do so.

Senator Susan Collins was one of the Republican senators who was likely to vote to convict, but said on Tuesday that House deputies had not shown that the President had committed a crime or serious offense that justified his revocation.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information arrives.

