The Beales department store in Perth will be closed, it has been confirmed.

The directors of KPMG announced Friday evening that the Fair City branch would be one of 12 outlets to close in about eight weeks.

A KPMG spokesperson said, “No offer has been received for the sale of the 23 stores on an ongoing basis.

“As a result, the joint administrators are developing plans with store managers and management teams to implement the closure of 12 stores.”

It is expected that the closed stores will continue to trade, causing sales to close for approximately eight weeks.

Employees of these stores will be retained to assist in trade for the next few weeks, and the joint administrators and their teams will continue to work closely with staff during this period.

The other points of sale to close are:

Bournemouth

Hexham

Worthing

Tonbridge

Peterborough

Mansfield

Keighley

Spalding

Wisbech

Bedford

Yeovil

