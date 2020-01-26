advertisement

CALIFORNIA, ESPN ABC News

According to ESPN, in a tweet on Sunday afternoon @espn

Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, as first reported and confirmed by the TMZ

advertisement

ABC NEWS – Julia Jacobo January 26, 2020, 2:54 p.m. ET

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant is one of the five people who died in a helicopter crash in the affluent residential area of ​​Calabasas in southern California, ESPN confirmed.

According to a press conference, there were no survivors of the crash on Sunday at 10 a.m. local time.

The Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crashed in unknown circumstances, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board told ABC News.

It is unclear who the helicopter belonged to or where it came from and where it was going.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has confirmed the crash and is working to contain the fire.

advertisement