January 7, 2020 Paul Fosse

Joyous Celebration marks Telsa’s first customer deliveries of vehicles made in China

After seeing Elon dance, I suddenly felt not so bad about my dance movements, which are compared to those of Elaine from the “Seinfeld”. The announcer, however, was impressed by Elon’s dance.

At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW !! pic.twitter.com/1yrPyzJQGZ

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2020

For those disadvantaged people who have not yet seen the episode “Seinfeld”, I have attached a clip below.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DY_DF2Af3LM (/ embed)

All jokes aside, Tesla viewers around the world consider it a good sign when Elon is good enough to make a joke and dance. Chances are that the Tesla production lines do not have major problems. From the driveway of Model 3 in 2018 we learned that when production went badly, Elon did not look so relaxed.

10 cars released to the public exactly 1 year from the start of the project

Today, a year ago, Tesla China held its groundbreaking ceremony for the Shanghai Gigafactory. When Elon claimed that this plant would start production in 2019, few believed it was possible, and even fewer thought it would happen.

Above you see Elon handing over the key cards to the first delighted non-employee family to receive a Made-In-China Tesla Model 3! Those extra large key cards are probably only for photos. The actual keys are as large as a credit card.

Elon thanked the people who bought the early cars with which Tesla could scale up their production and now produce a more affordable car. He repeated that it is 100 times harder to produce a car in volume than to make a prototype.

Elon announces a new car designed by China

It was rumored that Elon would announce the start of the Model Y production line at this event, but instead said he wanted to open a new Tesla Design Center in China to take advantage of Chinese artistic talent. He hopes that the new China-designed car will be just as different as the Cybert truck and will shock the world.

View the entire 20-minute presentation below!

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qouk4E64T-k (/ embed)

