Pele feels “depressed” and, according to his son Edinho, is reluctant to leave the house due to problems with his hip.

Brazil’s large pele, which will turn 80 in October, has had hip problems for a long time and needs walking aids to get around.

Many of the three-time World Cup winner’s recent public appearances were in a wheelchair.

“He is very fragile in terms of mobility. He had a hip replacement and had no ideal or adequate rehabilitation,” Edinho told GloboEsporte.com.

“He has this mobility problem and it triggered a kind of depression. Imagine he’s the king, he was always so impressive and today he can’t walk properly.”

Edinho added: “He is embarrassed, he does not want to go out, be seen or do practically anything related to leaving the house. He is very shy, withdrawn.”

Pele spent 18 years at Santos, completing 1,281 games and scoring 1,091 goals – although not all of them were in official games. With 77 goals, he remains Brazil’s leading scorer and is considered one of the greatest footballers of all time.

