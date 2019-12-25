advertisement

SAO PAULO – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Tuesday night that he briefly lost his memory after falling into his presidential residence in Brasilia, the capital, earlier this week.

The president’s office announced Monday that Bolsonaro, 64, had suffered a fall and was taken to hospital Monday night for a brain scan that revealed no abnormalities. Bolsonaro spent the night in hospital and was laid to rest on Tuesday.

“I had a partial memory loss. This morning I managed to recover a lot, “Bolsonaro told the Bandit network Tuesday night. I’m fine now. I didn’t know, for example, what I had done the day before.”

advertisement

Since September 2018, Bolsonaro has undergone four surgeries due to a knife attack he suffered during the election campaign.

Recently, the right-wing president also told reporters that he potentially had skin cancer, but a biopsy ruled out the disease. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello and Camila Moreira Editing by Leslie Adler)

advertisement