Brazilian striker Hulk has overcome his separation from ex-wife Iran Angelo de Souza … by establishing a relationship with her niece.

Hulk and Iran disbanded in July and ended their twelve-year marriage.

Now the 33-year-old SIPG striker from Shanghai has started to meet the Iranian niece Camila.

A representative of the former Brazilian star confirmed the relationship with the Brazilian website UOL Esporte and claimed that his position was “transparent”.

“Hulk called Camila’s parents and brother to tell them the truth. They started dating each other in October,” the statement said.

“It was Hulk himself who published the news because he didn’t want to hide anything. Its position is transparent. “

Camila was reportedly Iran’s “favorite niece,” and the couple exchanged a lot of happy pictures on Instagram.

She posted a long message to Iran on her official Instagram, explaining the new relationship.

“Aunt Iran, first I want to tell you that this message is not an explanation or justification for anything,” wrote Camila.

“I had to tell you a few things that, unfortunately, I cannot say personally under the circumstances.

“Although it is irrelevant to you now, I love you very much and care about you, so I’m talking here.

“Tia Iran, Primeiro quero te Dizer and there is no explanation or reason. Precisava vim aqui te falar algumas coisas que infelizmente as circunstâncias erkie me permitem dizer pessoalmente. You can change your mind on the subject if you want to have a specific situation. You will receive a detailed description and a brief description of the current vocabulary. A different date has been set and you have no idea whether you have a clue or have a clue how you have a clue, whether you have a clue or have a clue whether you have a clue or have a clue viver o maior dos sentimentos. Acho importante que saiba também que aconteceu agora nessa minha última viagem à China, nunca, jamais foi de antes, cannot be that you enxergar assim, mas semper tive or maior respeito por ele e semper tive foi recíproco. Outra coisa … em nenhum momento use de alguma informação sobre o andamento da partilha para beneficiá-lo. You can change the distance and when you don’t have time, and you can change the time when you need more information to get the information you need to contact you. Semper me mantive imparcial até porque esse é problema apenas de vocês e na verdade torço para que seja breve e dates tudo bem! Eu sinto muito por tudo, seu pudesse escolher, probl estaríamos passando por isso, mas a vida probl gira da forma que imaginamos. Ele me mostrou que disch havia more chances de uma possível volta e por isso nos permitimos viver!

“I really want you to know things that everyone might talk about differently, just speculation, but I don’t really judge them because outsiders know absolutely nothing and most of the time just want the situation to worsen.

“It was very difficult to face it all, but I would not do it if it were not true.

“I never thought it could happen, but we don’t rule our hearts, nobody is immune or liberated from it. Live the greatest feelings.

“I’m sorry for everything. If I could choose, we wouldn’t go through it, but life doesn’t turn the way we imagine it.

“He showed me that there was no chance of returning, so we allowed ourselves to live.”

Iran has expressed its opinion on her ex-husband’s new relationship.

“It is deeply regretted that Mr. Hulk, who was not happy to end a marriage of more than 12 years old, did not respect the pain of those who always devoted love, affection, respect and consideration to him – as well as his children. Her highest interests should be safeguarded by her father, ”she told UOL columnist Leo Dias.

Hulk, real name Givanildo Vieira de Sousa, has three children with Iran – ten-year-old Ian, eight-year-old Tiago, and six-year-old Alice.

31-year-old Camila is only two years younger than him.

The former man from Porto and Zenit Saint Petersburg currently lives in China, where he earns £ 320,000 a week from Shanghai SIPG.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission.

Originally released as a soccer star from “Favorite niece”

