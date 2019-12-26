advertisement

SAO PAULO – A far-right religious group in Brazil has claimed responsibility for a bomb attack on Christmas Eve in the offices of a comedy troupe that produced a Netflix special depicting Jesus as gay.

A group identifying itself as “The Popular Uprising Command of Nationalism of the Brazilian Integral Large Family” said in a video circulated on social media late on Christmas Day that it carried out the attack on comedy group Porta dos Fundos headquarters in Rio de Janeiro.

Reuters could not independently verify the accuracy of the video, which shows three men in ski masks staring at Molotov cocktails and throwing them into a glazed office, which is apparently Porta dos Fundo’s headquarters. .

No one was injured in the incident and a security guard set it ablaze, according to a statement issued by Porta dos Fundos. Police in Rio did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The video also shows three men in black ski masks and dark green jackets reading a statement in front of a banner bearing the Greek letter Sigma, the symbol of Brazil’s integralist movement from the 1930s, inspired by European fascism. There was also an Imperial Flag of Brazil, the national symbol under the former Brazilian monarchy, but which had not been used since the 1800s.

The statement, read in a changed voice, criticizes the comedy as “blasphemy” perpetrated by left-wing Marxists seeking to weaken and divide the country, and criticizes Netflix for the particular broadcast.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the video claiming responsibility for the attack.

About 2 million people signed a petition demanding Netflix remove the Christmas special of Porta dos Fundos Comedy, which portrays Jesus bringing home a loved one to meet the Holy Family. The petition called the show offensive to Christians.

Rio de Janeiro civil police told Reuters they were checking with the local area over the matter and would pass on any information as it became available. Calls to the suburbs went unanswered.

Brazil’s integralist movement from the 1930s emphasized Christianity, traditional family values ​​and authoritarian politics and sought to suppress differences in society.

Brazil is home to the world’s largest Catholic population. There is also a rapidly growing Evangelical Christian community that supports the right-wing government of President Jair Bolsonaro, who once said he would rather have a dead son than a gay boy.

Asked to respond to the video claiming responsibility, Porta dos Fundos reiterated an earlier statement that he hoped the perpetrators would be caught and punished, and that Brazil “would survive this storm of hatred”.

Juliano Medeiros, leader of the opposition PSOL party, called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

“If the authorities do not provide a swift and severe response against these types of actions, Brazil could spiral into an even more violent state,” Medeiros said on Twitter. (Reporting by Jake Spring and Gabriela Mello, additional reporting and editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and David Gregorio)

