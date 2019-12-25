advertisement

Molotov cocktails were thrown at the headquarters of Brazilian comedy band Porta dos Fundos in Rio de Janeiro on Christmas Eve, weeks after the group launched a Netflix movie depicting Jesus as gay.

The group’s Christmas special, “The First Temptation of Christ,” a 46-minute comedy portraying Jesus bringing home his supposed Orlando boyfriend to meet the Holy Family, prompted about 2 million people to sign a petition by called on the broadcast service to remove the show because it offended Christians.

The group of sketches said a security guard managed to contain the fire at her headquarters and no one was injured.

Rio State Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Netflix declined to comment.

“In the early morning of December 24, just before Christmas, Porta dos Fundos headquarters was the victim of an attack. Molotov cocktails were thrown at our building,” the comedy group, which won an Emmy International for special holidays, said on Twitter his last year.

“We will continue, more united, stronger, more inspired and confident that the country will survive this storm of hatred and love will prevail along with freedom of speech,” comedians said, adding that the footage security camera videos were handed over to the authorities.

Brazil is home to the largest Catholic community in the world, as well as an evangelical community that is expanding rapidly and with increasing political influence.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who has described himself as a “proud” homophobe, once told an interviewer he would rather have a dead boy than a gay boy. Earlier this year he suspended funding for a series of films, including a handful of LGBT + themes. The decision was later overturned by a federal court.

His son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, recently called Porta dos Funds’ Christmas special “rubbish” on his Twitter account, saying the filmmakers “do not represent Brazilian society”. (Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer and Leslie Adler, editing by Gabriela Mello)

