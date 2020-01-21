advertisement

SAO PAULO – Brazil’s right-wing president, Jair Bolsonaro, said on Tuesday that he would establish an “Amazon Council” to protect and secure the “sustainable development” of the world’s largest rainforest, following fierce criticism of US policies. its environmental.

The council will be led by Brazil’s vice president, General Hamilton Mourao, Bolsonaro said on Twitter, and will coordinate “various actions within each ministry focused on Amazon’s defense, defense and sustainable development.”

Bolsonaro has previously said his government is protecting rain forests, but he wants economic development in the Amazon to improve the lives of its 30 million people, including its indigenous tribes. Environmentalists fear they will speed up deforestation.

Under Bolsonaro, the number of fires in the Amazon reached its 10-year high last year, prompting world leaders to denounce its environmental record.

(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Tom Brown)

