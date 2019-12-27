advertisement

BRASILIA – The Brazilian military stepped up patrols on the border with Venezuela on Friday, a day after it captured five deserted Venezuelan soldiers amid mounting tensions between the two countries.

Brazil’s defense ministry said in a statement that unarmed soldiers were found Thursday in an indigenous reserve on the Brazilian side of the border.

“They presented themselves as deserters and are considering whether they were involved in a recent attack on a base in Venezuela,” a knowledgeable Brazilian military source told Reuters.

advertisement

The source said their motive for desertion had not yet been established but he suspected they had been involved in a December 22nd attack on an infantry garrison south of Venezuela.

President Nicolas Maduro said Monday that 11 people were arrested in connection with the attack on a remote military post in the southern state of Bolivar state on Sunday. He said some suspects fled across the border to Brazil with stolen weapons.

Venezuela accused Peru, Colombia and Brazil – opponents of Maduro socialism who recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as legitimate president – for co-operating with the attack, in which a Venezuelan soldier was killed. The governments of the three countries have denied involvement.

Hundreds of members of Venezuelan security forces have fled their country in recent years, encouraged by Guaido in the wilderness. Most have entered Colombia, but dozens have fled to Brazil, where they have been accepted as refugees.

However, the Brazilian military has tried to avoid conflict with its Venezuelan counterpart, despite fierce criticism of Maduro’s government by Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. (Reporting by Editing Anthony Boadle by Alistair Bell)

advertisement