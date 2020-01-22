advertisement

Brazilian officials said on Wednesday that a woman who had recently traveled from China is likely to have coronavirus, the first case of the virus in the South American country.

When Chinese officials announced that they were quarantining Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus, Brazilian officials said the 35-year-old woman came to the city of Belo Horizonte on January 18 with respiratory symptoms.

advertisement

The case was classified as a suspected coronavirus case considering the woman from China, the Ministry of Health in the state of Minas Gerais said in a statement.

“The case was reported as a suspect. Given the current epidemiological context of the country in which the patient was located, the disease hypothesis caused by the new coronavirus was considered, which is a microorganism that poses a high risk to life and the effects on care represents. “It stated. “Although the patient showed no signs of clinical severity, he was quickly hospitalized for careful observation.”

The woman informed the authorities that she was not in the Wuhan area and did not think she was in touch with anyone with the corona virus.

The test results are not yet available to confirm a coronavirus diagnosis or to clarify the patient, who is described as clinically stable.

Symptoms include respiratory problems, fever and shortness of breath. Severe cases can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure, and even death.

A health official records the body temperature of a passenger arriving at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Indonesia on January 22, 2020. (Tatan Syuflana / AP photo)

Hundreds of people, mainly in China, have been infected with novel coronaviruses in the past few weeks, with over a dozen dying from the virus. The first case outside of China was reported after a woman from Wuhan traveled to Thailand on January 8.

Cases have since been confirmed in the United States, Japan and South Korea, as well as in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau.

Canadian officials said three possible cases of coronavirus were ruled out this week after the three people traveled to Wuhan. The Australian health authorities also said they released a man who became ill after visiting the family in Wuhan and returning to Brisbane.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Wednesday that officials there are investigating a possible case of coronavirus, while officials have already ruled out another possible case. The man who was still watching recently traveled to Wuhan.

The Chinese health authorities said they would shut down all public transportation in Wuhan, a city of around 11 million people, and would prevent local people from leaving the city for special reasons.

The United States meanwhile has a plan to curb the corona virus, President Donald Trump praised reporters in Switzerland’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We have a plan and we think it will be handled very well. We have already done very well, ”he said. “The CDC is great. Very professional.”

Ileana Alescio contributed to this report.

Follow Zachary on Twitter: @zackstieber. (TagsToTranslate) Brazil

advertisement