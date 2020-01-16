advertisement

BRASILIA – Brazil’s Vice President Hamilton Mourao on Wednesday inaugurated a new $ 100m Antarctic base, built by the Chinese company CEIEC to replace the fire-damaged Brazilian research station nearly seven years ago.

“Brazil has returned to the Antarctic with great force,” wrote Science and Technology Minister Marcos Pontes, Brazil’s only astronaut, in a Twitter message from the Comandante Ferraz base on King George Island off the Antarctic Peninsula.

Pontes said the new 4,500-square-foot (48,375-square-foot) facility was larger and safer, with 17 labs, a heliport and other advancements. Scientists will use the base to study microbiology, glaciers and climate, among other areas.

Brazil’s Antarctic program began in 1982 when the Brazilian Navy acquired a Danish icebreaker and made its first expedition, rushing to become a party to the Antarctic Treaty that would decide the future of the continent.

But Brazil’s program came back in 2012 when a blast in the generator room caused a fire that killed two naval officers and destroyed 70% of the building.

Beijing-based China National Import and Export (CEIEC), a state-owned company with protection contracts, was selected in 2015 to build the new station, which will be able to accommodate about 65 people. (Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

