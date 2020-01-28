advertisement

By Christine Murray and Oscar Lopez

MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) – Brazil found 40 percent fewer people in slave labor in 2019 than a year ago, despite more complaints, officials said Tuesday as anti-slavery efforts face fund gaps and increasingly sophisticated traffickers.

The Labor Inspectorate Secretariat said 1,054 workers had been found to be in slavery conditions, compared to 1,745 found in 2018.

However, the number of complaints about slavopronical conditions increased to 1,213 from 1,127 in 2018, according to the Office of the Attorney General, a separate government department.

Labor inspectors play a vital role in finding victims of modern-day trafficking and slavery, but officials in Brazil have said their forces are in a “catastrophic” state due to lack of funding and underfunding.

“The Inspection Division for the Elimination of Slave Labor has serious budget constraints with a very drastic reduction in personnel,” said Lys Sobral Cardoso, chief labor prosecutor against slavery.

“There is a huge deficit in the number of labor inspectors,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Inspectors in Brazil investigated 267 businesses in 2019, up from 252 inspections last year.

Globally, the International Labor Organization (ILO) estimates that 16 million people are in forced labor exploitation in industries such as construction, agriculture and domestic work.

In Brazil, slavery is defined as forced labor, but it also covers debt slavery, degrading working conditions, long hours that pose a threat to health, and any work that violates human dignity.

Cases in Brazil are becoming more widespread in different workplaces, which may help explain why fewer workers were found by inspectors, Sobral Cardoso said.

“The fragmentation of companies, the large-scale subcontracting make it difficult to find workers who are no longer focused on larger enterprises,” Sobral Cardoso said.

Law-breaking companies are getting better at defrauding inspectors, officials also said.

“They know how to hide, and they are increasingly difficult to find,” said Matheus Alves Viana, the interim head of the Inspection Division for the Adulteration of Slave Labor, at a news conference in Brasilia.

The Office of the Labor Prosecutor said there are 1,700 open cases involving working conditions as slaves.

Between 2003 and 2018, about 45,000 people were found in slavery conditions in Brazil, the Secretariat said.

Most were men aged 18 to 24, and nearly one-third were illiterate, and many hailed from communities with little state infrastructure and few public services, Alves Viana said.

Brazil was ranked second by the US State Department’s Trafficking in Persons Report, meaning it did not meet the minimum standards to end human trafficking, but was making significant efforts to do so.

Tuesday was National Day to Fight Labor Slave in Brazil, set up to honor three labor inspectors and a driver killed in 2004 in Unai, in the southeastern state of Minais Gerais, as it investigated allegations of slave labor. (Reporting by Christine Murray and Oscar Lopez; Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst. Please trust the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charity wing of Thomson Reuters, which covers humanitarian news, women’s and LGBT + rights, human trafficking, property rights, and climate change. Visit http: //news.trust.org)

