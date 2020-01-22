advertisement

On January 21, the Brazilian public prosecutor charged Fabio Schvartsman, the former chief of the mining giant Vale SA, and 15 others with the murder of a dam that killed more than 250 people last year.

In addition to the murder charges, Vale and TÜV SUD, the German company responsible for inspecting the dam, were charged with environmental crimes. The 16 defendants worked for Vale or TÜV SUD, the prosecutors said.

The lawsuit, almost a year after the collapse of a Vale dam in the state of Minas Gerais, is an important step forward in the Brazilian authorities’ attempt to hold individuals responsible for the disaster.

An aerial view shows a partially destroyed house after the collapse of a dam in Brumadinho, Brazil, on January 26, 2019. (Andre Penner / AP)

Reuters reported earlier this month that prosecutors should file criminal charges in the coming days.

Prosecutor Andressa de Oliveira Lanchotti told Reuters that Vale and TÜV SUD staff knew the dam was in danger of collapsing and unable to act. She said the prosecutor said that TÜV SUD had a vested interest in approving the dam’s safety, especially after Vale fired another inspection company that refused.

The Vale Dam collapse on January 25, 2019 in the city of Brumadinho was one of the deadliest mining accidents in the world, costing Vale $ 19 billion in a single day.

Vale shares fell 2.5 percent on Tuesday afternoon trading in Sao Paulo.

In a statement, TÜV SUD said it was “still deeply saddened by the tragic collapse of the dam in Brumadinho” and added that the company’s thoughts were “with the victims and their families”.

An aerial view after the collapse of a dam near Brumadinho, Brazil, on January 25, 2019. (Bruno Correia / Nitro via AP)

However, it added that the causes of the accident have not yet been finally clarified.

“We continue to offer our authorities in Brazil and Germany to work together on ongoing investigations,” the company said.

The prosecutor and police are also investigating the Brumadinho disaster and could raise additional federal charges in the future.

Vale did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

By Marta Nogueira

