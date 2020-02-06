advertisement

By Mark Hanrahan

ABC News – Ten student athletes and two managers were banned after a fight broke out in a college basketball game for women in Alabama.

The fight broke out Monday night during a game at Dunn-Oliver Acadome in Montgomery, in which Alabama State University’s hornets battled against Texas Southern University’s hornets.

The video of the clash shows a crowd of 10 to 20 people, including players and adults who appear to be coaching staff, beating, bumping and pushing against each other on the court before uniformed officers move in and separate the fighters. What started the fight is unclear.

A Southwestern Athletic Conference statement said five southern Texas athletes named Ciani Cryor, Britnee Gabriel, Jekalen Jones, Niya Mitchell, and Tamaria White were suspended.

Five Alabama student athletes, including Taylor Aikerson, Kaeani Berry, Zomoria Clark, Dereseia Randle, Aniyah Smith, and two Alabama managers, Logan Young and Jervon Mannery-Gaither, were also suspended for violating the conference’s unsportsmanlike conduct.

Texas Southern’s Cryor and Gabriel were suspended for one game each, while Jones, Mitchell and White were suspended for two games.

Alabama State players Aikerson and Randle were suspended for one game, while Berry, Clark and Smith were suspended for two games.

Alabama state manager Logan Young has been suspended for the team’s next two games, and manager Mannery-Gaither has been suspended indefinitely for further investigation.

“I was shocked and saddened by the argument,” Lady Tigers head coach Cynthia-Cooper Dyke said in a statement to ABC News subsidiary KTRK.

“This is not how we want to present our program, the university, the conference or women’s basketball. We take responsibility for our actions and for all penalties charged by the conference office, ”she added.

“I am extremely disappointed with the behavior of our female athletes at the end of their game against Texas Southern University,” said Quinton T. Ross Jr., president of ASU, in a statement.

“Alabama State University has a zero tolerance policy for this kind of behavior,” added the statement.

Both schools are also conducting their own investigations into the incident.

