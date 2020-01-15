advertisement

A 14-year-old girl who claimed to have spent years trying to report her father’s abuse installed secret cameras to prove to the police what was going on in her home.

The teenage girl released the footage to authorities in Destin, Okaloosa County, Florida, which reportedly showed 47-year-old Damon Becnel in a bedroom with his daughter and two dogs.

advertisement

In the picture, the police say that Becnel was visible on the 14-year-old’s head, which caused her to hit her head against the wall with a loud bang. He is also said to have threatened to cut the dog’s throat.

In the footage, the father appeared to be screaming when one of the dogs disobeyed him when the girl was sitting on a chair across the room. Becnel has been reported to have been filmed hitting the dog before pulling out the knife that the police said threatened to harm the animal.

“I’m going to cut out this damn dog’s eyeballs, I’m going to do it,” he shouted as he held the knife toward the dog, according to an arrest report received from ABC News.

The report says the 47-year-old grabbed the dog by the neck and threw it on the ground, causing his daughter to yell and bump into Becnel to protect the defenseless animal. The footage later apparently showed Becnel screaming in the girl’s face when she was leaning against a wall to shield the two dogs.

According to the sheriff’s office, on January 2, the father was charged with child abuse and torture of an animal. According to the arrest report, Becnel is a well-known local entrepreneur.

The girl’s mother, who has no custody of the 14-year-old, told ABC Pensacola WEAR’s daughter that she had been trying to report the alleged abuse for years, but no one believed her.

The mother confirmed that the teenager and her dogs are now living with Becnel’s best friend, and said the childcare department’s security plan allowed Becnel to determine who would have custody of the 14-year-old while he was in prison , Your mother is fighting for that to change.

Becnel was released on January 3 after depositing $ 4,000 and is due before a judge on February 4.

If you are experiencing any of these issues and would like to speak privately to someone about a child’s wellbeing, contact the NSPCC at 0808 800 5000. If you are a child looking for advice and support, call Childline on 0800 1111 free of charge.

advertisement