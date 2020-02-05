advertisement

A devastated mother lost her young son just seven days after receiving the green light for leukemia.

Nabila Mughal-Martin, 36, said that her “brave little superhero” had met all the challenges of the disease with a smile.

But, she said that six-year-old Zach had been denied his chance to “ring his end-of-treatment bell” in August of last year.

Although he has overcome his battle with the disease, Nabila said that her son had contracted an infection with which he could not fight.

The former elementary school teacher, Stenson Fields, said: “Losing a child is the most devastating thing, the carpet is torn under your future.

“The words that your son has cancer are something you never forget. It was still believed for us, everything was really grueling enough.

“The fact that Zach fought with so much courage and absolute resilience gave us our strength and he became our inspiration.”

At the age of two, Zach was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, an aggressive cancer.

He underwent three and a half years of chemotherapy which he had to complete in April of last year.

Just two days before her birthday, in February, Nabila received the devastating news of Zach’s relapse.

Zach was only six when he died last August

(Image: Nabila Mughal-Martin)

Although another round of chemotherapy put him in remission, a bone marrow transplant was their only hope of recovery.

Unfortunately, they could not find a family partner, but Nabila said her son had “received a lifeline” in the form of a donor.

After “four grueling months” at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, he was given the green light.

Tragically, Zach contracted an infection and unfortunately died seven days later.

Since his death, the 36-year-old has raised funds to build a memorial garden at Stenson Fields Elementary School where he went to school.

Nabila, who has two other children – Amelia, Noah, aged 5 and 15 months – said that she wanted Zach’s memory to stay alive as long as possible.

She said, “He liked to read, so I want to create a place where kids can get out of the classroom, play and learn.”

“The whole community is seriously missing Zach, the Stenson Fields community is behind us and fundraising.

“The school community has really felt its loss, all the children in its class are devastated.”

Zach’s family aims to raise £ 5,000 to build the sensory garden which “will benefit children for years to come”.

On Friday February 7, they organized a fundraising bingo evening which is open to the public.

Nabila said: “It is the worst thing for a parent who has lost a child, the fear that your child will be forgotten.

“He was the most beautiful little boy, so intelligent. Her smile is what we use to try to keep her memory alive.

“Everyone who has met him still remembers his smile.”

In addition to the sensory garden, Nabila organized a tree planting ceremony to commemorate Zach’s 7th birthday.

On Tuesday, February 18, people are invited to attend the ceremony at the Stenson Fields Community Center, at Merevale Way.

In the future, Nabila said she wanted to create a charity to help other families who are having a similar experience.

More information on the Zachariah Mughal-Martin Foundation and to follow the family’s fundraising efforts, click here.

