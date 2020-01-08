advertisement

MOGO – When everyone else in the Australian city of Mogo got away from the blaze that ripped through the surrounding bushland, Chad Staples didn’t think about abandoning his family.

By family, he signifies giraffes, rhinos, lions and gorillas among the 200 residents of the Mogo Zoo, which he and 15 staffers battled to protect last week from wild fires that destroyed dozens of homes and vehicles across the small resort town in New Year’s Eve.

When they knew the fires were coming, Staples and his team made a plan to keep the flames at bay and save the 65-acre (26.3-acre) private zoo and its 40 species, including relocating some primates to their quarters. of living.

“There’s no way we can leave the animals behind. These are families – not things,” Staples said.

The survival of six zoo zebra, two rhinos, six giraffes, four gorillas, three tigers and six lions, among others, is among those few positive stories to emerge from a devastating fire season that has killed 26 people so far.

At the Mogo Zoo, staff spent New Year’s Eve dumping hundreds of thousands of gallons of water as fires approached, quickly shifting as the winds changed.

Blazing trees crashed near the animal enclosures as the fire blazed over a stream on two sides of the grounds. The sky turned red and Mogo was in the dark by noon, Staples said.

A local fire service official stopped at the zoo and told them no one could come to their rescue.

“They were creating a gut to save everyone else,” said Staples, who described the conditions as “apocalyptic”.

“I’ve never felt heat like that or seen fires that look like this and I never want to see it again.”

Following the fires, the zoo arranged for police escort to pick up trucks through checkpoints to make urgent deliveries of hay, vegetables and water to keep the animals alive, he said.

The zoo animals were among the lucky ones. University of Sydney ecologists on Wednesday doubled their estimate of the number of animals killed or injured in fires at 1 billion.

The 170-year-old city of Mogo was badly hit by some of the worst fires yet seen this season, with homes, cars and buses reduced to shells, shattered metal and rubble.

Gayle Smith, 68, who runs an organic nursery, described her surprise that her wooden house had survived by protecting her from numerous small fires before eventually escaping.

“It was shrewd. I felt relief and disbelief seeing that she was still here, ”she said.

Thousands of people have already been left homeless by fires that burned more than 10.3 million hectares (25.5 million hectares) of land – an area the size of South Korea.

Staples said the zoo was saved because of the good staff training. A major concern, he said, was losing power to electric fences around the closure.

“The last thing you want if you are a firefighter is a losing lion,” he said. (Reporting by Martin Petty on Mogo; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

