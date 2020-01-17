advertisement

With the time against the New York Rangers, DerickBrassard, a striker of the New York Islanders, has imposed a penalty that gets fans talking.

After a brutal 2-6 loss to the New York Rangers on Monday night, the New York Islanders had a chance of redemption when they hosted the blue shirts at The Coliseum. When the third game of the 2-2 game ran out, it seemed that this game would go into extra time, a crucial point that the islanders would have liked to deserve.

Striker Derick Brassard missed a penalty 54 seconds before the game ended, scoring a Powerplay goal 24.6 seconds ahead. Rangers striker Chris Kreider was able to intercept a rebound and score a goal to seal the victory for the visiting team.

Islander fans have gone crazy on Twitter and it’s hard to blame them. It was frustrating to watch this, but after smoking for a hot second and looking back, it was actually a cross-check, despite a little embellishment by Jesper Fast. And the fact that Brassard did it three times in a row, the last time being the most important.

You can’t really argue the call. It was the mere definition of a countercheck, and Brassard believed that Almost was going too easily.

“It’s just not a good feeling, we just lost a game and it was a really good hockey game. And you call that a minute before the end, the referee in the corner had nothing but the guy in the neutral zone who agreed to do it decided to call that. It’s what it is. “

And you have to feel sorry for him because the Rangers let it count.

Cross-check violation is not a punishment that is very common in the National Hockey League these days. You see it from time to time, usually in front of the net, when a defender tries to oust his opponent from the front.

The league has to make a decision here. Either no cross-check is called, or it has to be called more frequently. This violation is committed all the time and the referees usually let go of it unless it is outrageous, as we saw earlier in the game.

With this call, Brassard must be smarter. After the scary game at the beginning of the game, the officials looked for it. And Brassard has to recognize that.

It was an unfortunate way to end this match, but the right call was made and the islanders lost a hard one.

Everyone on Twitter blames Brassard, but doesn’t deserve all the blame. Islanders still have a duty to kill the punishment. And they didn’t.

It also doesn’t help playing 0: 5 in the power game, especially if you commit five penalties yourself and the Rangers play double.

The islanders’ defender, Johhny Boychuk, had to pick up Chris Kreider at the top because he did not, which led to the goal.

If the cross-check is called up more often, the players learn and it becomes significantly less, as we see with other penalties like boarding. However, the lack of this special call has an adverse effect, since one player can get away with it one evening and another injures his team.

