For the sixth consecutive year, members and visitors of the Branston Golf and Country Club have generously donated to the Burton YMCA.

This year’s food mountain far surpassed previous collections and those who loaded it into the YMCA van included Steve Sharp and Marcus Litting, two of the new directors of the Branston Golf of Country Club who will run the London Marathon for the benefit of Burton YMCA.

Motivated by previous years’ campaigns and posters at the Branston Club reception, members, guests, visitors and staff have deposited bags of food, creating a huge mountain of boxes and tasty items for the food bank from the Burton YMCA.

“It is typical of the enthusiasm of our staff and the kindness of our members that everyone so generously donated to the YMCA Food Bank during this busy time of the year. Our tables were groaning under the weight of the food and were at risk of collapsing, “said Barbara Melidone, reception manager.

Paul Laffey, executive director of the Burton YMCA, said: “It will make a huge difference to families and individuals who depend on emergency food parcels throughout the year.

“The YMCA could not operate our food bank without this kind of incredible generosity.”

