MANILA, Philippines – Brandon Vera will defend his ONLY heavyweight world title on May 29 in the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila.

Vera made the announcement to an audience in her hometown last Friday on the Fire & Fury card.

“This heavyweight title is ours. I will defend our belt on May 29th here in the MOA Arena. We have people who challenge me to believe that they can take our belt off, ”said Vera, whose next opponent has yet to be determined.

It’s been more than a year since Vera last defended her belt.

His last heavyweight fight was in November 2018 when he defeated Mauro Cerilli in the first round.

Vera suffered her first loss in ONE championship four months ago after being stopped in the second round by second division champion Aung La N Sang in a light heavyweight showdown in Tokyo, Japan.

The 42-year-old was untouchable at 4-0 in the heavyweight division.

