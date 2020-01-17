advertisement

The New Orleans pelicans are understandably excited about the upcoming return of Zion Williamson. The Duke sensation is due on the 22nd.

Meanwhile, Brandon Ingram has continued to improve as the pelicans struggled in his absence.

Ingram, who preceded Duke’s Williamson, seemed frustrated as a Laker. David Griffin, the managing director of New Orleans, has long admired his game and his potential and Ingram is getting closer: On Thursday evening Ingram had a career high of 49 points in an OT victory against Quin Snyders Utah Jazz. He also had eight rebounds and six assists and almost had the game winner in regulation, but it was after the buzzer.

After the game, his teammates really celebrated him, but Ingram was humble and light-heartedly complained that his hair was messed up and his mother was angry with him for not turning 50 when he missed a late free throw: “It’s going to happen again.” come. My ma will be angrier than me. It will come back. “

Apart from the potential, it will be striking, humorous and fascinating to see Ingram and Williamson in the same place. Ingram is soooo long and lanky. We have always been amazed that his hands were so much lower on the shoulder of his Duke uniform shorts than those of his teammates. It was crazy.

Then you get this human bowling ball that can do almost anything on a basketball court and is usually the fastest, strongest, heaviest and most breathtaking athlete.

It’s going to be great.

