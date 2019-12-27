advertisement

The smile of the defensive end is a constant throughout his 10 years with the Eagles.

PHILADELPHIA – Brandon Graham has done many things over the course of his 10 year career. He was a busted Super Bowl hero. a defensive end that became a linebacker again; an overrated player; an important, underestimated component; overlooked and undervalued; a forgotten part of the Philadelphia Eagles plans; an important part of their future.

His career trek was a wild ride that took the former Michigan first round selection through all imaginable extremes.

There was only one constant during all of this: the smile.

Every Eagles fan has seen it. Most people see it every day because Graham always smiles for the cameras that are always on him. He’s not in the camera either.

Graham can be measured by his explosiveness, which has helped him collect 50 sacks, 18 forced fiddles and 202 quarterback rushes in 142 career games. But he is characterized by his humanity, which is immediately noticeable for everyone he meets.

“I think from an energetic point of view he’s probably the most consistent guy here,” said security officer Malcolm Jenkins. “You know, he always had a smile on his face and always got energy. You can hear him laughing through the changing room through the building.

“They love to see how the people who produce keep their personality constant over time. … What he does in the field speaks for itself. I think his personality in the building and in the changing room carries a lot to the team. “

Graham is friends with everyone, but claims to be closest to Jason Peters.

“That’s because I kind of took him under my wing when he got here,” said Peters. “We would compete and talk to each other in practice. But it was all good. I helped him with his rush and we only connected because we were together all the time.”

Graham, on the other hand, is the perfect teammate for everyone. Like Peters, he learned to deal with the competition as much as possible. He has learned to listen as much as he speaks. He represents the team both outside the field and on the field.

And that’s a big reason why a month before his 31st birthday, one of the least productive seasons of his career, he was rewarded with a three-year contact renewal last March that could be worth up to $ 40 million.

Brandon Graham celebrates the # Eagles victory: pic.twitter.com/cz9WeUXTme

– Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) January 22, 2018

This is from a team that Derek Barnett had drawn in the first round in 2017 and Josh Sweat in the fourth round last year and already had a look at Penn State’s Shareef Miller going to the Eagles in the fourth round of this year would. And a team that had seven defensive goals on their active squad most of the season.

No matter. Graham would be back, damn it, to continue giving the kids an example with his play and behavior. And he would be productive again after spending a good part of last season recovering from an operation that involved an ankle sprain.

In fact, in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII, Graham’s central Tom Brady strip sack also had a thigh strain that had forced him out of the game for a few games earlier. He played it through, scored the Eagles ‘only goal in an unlikely shootout, and disturbed the New England Patriots’ momentum so much that the Eagles scored a 41:33 win.

Neither side regretted the new contract.

For Graham, the first double-digit sack of his career remains realistic for the final of the regular season against the New York Giants on Sunday. He has a team height of 7½. That is the second highest sum of his career. Graham also leads the team in duels against losses (15), hurry (31) and fumble recovery (two).

Wise money was spent on the Eagles for someone they knew could return strong.

That was not always so.

Graham’s career was almost thrown off the rails in the first four years.

His 2010 rookie season ended with three games in the regular season when a knee injury put him on the list of injured reservists.

It was bad. Microfracture surgery would be required for repair, which also made his 2011 season a wash. The first seven games were on the PUP list (physically inefficient) and he struggled through the recovery process long after he was activated.

To make matters worse, because the Eagles suspected that they would not get much from Graham until at least 2012, Jason Babin, who had a 12.5-bag breakout season in Tennessee in 2010, had to put Jason Babin on the defensive.

Babin then exploded at 18 in 2011, with Trent Cole still in the prime of his career, contributing 11 sacks from the other side.

Worse for Graham, the new defensive coach Jim Washburn was not his biggest fan.

“I was just not old enough to understand what he was doing,” said Graham. “He always talked about the older people and they have families and you are a little boy, you have time.

“I learned a lot from Wash because Wash was a technician. He was definitely right with us. He was a tough coach.”

Against this backdrop, in which Graham also had nowhere to live up to the defensive end of New York Giants, Jason Pierre-Paul, who had moved in two places after Graham, began his third season.

A third season from hell. For each.

The Eagles broke down under coach Andy Reid on their way to a 4:12 record in his last season. But at least Reid had the intention of firing Washburn, a renegade who undermined defensive coordinator Juan Castillo, who also didn’t survive the season, from the start, and Babin, who only seemed to care about his own stats, before firing became himself. That cleared the way for Graham to start six games.

Graham, who was due to switch to full defense in the 3-4 defense of the new coach Chip Kelly from 2013, faced another challenge.

But Graham started his career at the end of the 2012 season and became a rotation player in 2013 and 2014. When he finally reworked as a starter in 2015, Kelly was on the way out, which would mean a return to a 4-3 under Doug Pederson in 2016.

The only problem was that Connor Barwin (21½ sacks in the last two seasons) and Vinny Curry, who signed a $ 47.25 million five-year contract extension in February, got in his way, a starter to stay.

Curry had come to an end when Kelly switched to a 3-4 and was getting entry fee after the team hired Jim Schwartz, a former Washburn employee, to lead the defense.

“It was just like ‘crap, what are you going to do with me?’ Yes, it was tough, “said Graham. “But I always had people like (Cole) who always said,” You can only control what you can control. Go practice, practice hard and all that stuff will go away. “”

At the end of the training camp it was clear that Graham had to start. He would play 75 percent of the defensive career-level snaps while leading the NFL with 78 combined sacks, hurries, and QB knockdowns.

He followed with 9.5 sacks in the memorable 2017 season – and another in the postseason, which will stand out forever.

“The Super Bowl made everything worthwhile,” said Graham, “but now we’re trying to create new memories.”

Thanks in large part to Graham’s story of persistence and survival. No matter how many times Graham was knocked down, he continued to chase the carrot.

With a smile.

Nick Fierro covers the Eagles for the morning call

