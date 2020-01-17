advertisement

Eminem has had violent backlash after releasing a song that illuminates the 2017 terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

The rapper dropped a surprising new album titled Music To Be Murdered By in the early hours of January 17, where he featured a music video and songs such as Juice WRLD, Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak and Royce on Da 5’9 “, Skylar Gray and Young MA

While most of the new tracks were greeted by fans, the song Unaccommodating was classified as undeniably inappropriate.

The song is the second title on the album and relates to the bombing that took place during the Ariana concert on May 22, 2017 in Manchester, UK. The heinous attack killed 22 people and injured many more.

Despite the terrible nature of the event, Eminem used the bomb to form and rap texts in unaccommodating:

But I’m thinking about screaming “bombs away” in the game.

As if I was waiting outside an Ariana Grande concert.

The 47-year-old followed the lines with the sound of an explosion and insulted everyone affected by the terrible bombing.

The lyrics are completely thoughtless, disrespectful and cruel, especially for those whose lives have been irreversibly changed by the attack.

Shortly after the album fell, angry listeners went to social media to criticize Eminem for his insensitive lyrics.

eminem literally just made a joke about the bombing raid on Manchester at ariana grandes concert … it’s just so damn sick that you better not pay attention to this man. People have literally lost their lives and you are going to release music and try to make profit? [Sic]

Eminem vocals “I’m thinking about screaming bombs at stake as if I were outside an Ariana Grande concert,” is it applauded? It is incredibly insensitive. It was traumatic for both @ArianaGrande and her fandom.

Ariana does not seem to have addressed the hurtful poetry at the time of writing on January 17, though Eminem’s controversial story suggests that he will stand by what he said. The uncomplicated is full of questionable references, one of which is that he turns the name of Al Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden into a play on words.

Here comes Saddam Hussein, Ayatollah Khomeini

Where’s Osama been? I’ve been laden lately.

The surprising release of Music To Be Murdered By is released on the same day as Rapper Mac Miller’s posthumous album Circles, which Miller recorded before his early death in September 2018.

While the release date is likely to be coincidental, some of Ariana’s fans believe Eminem rubbed salt in the wound as a thank you, the next singer was previously in a relationship with Miller.

Eminem really dropped an album on the same day as Mac Miller’s posthumous album and brought the concert bombing of Ariana Grande to light. What a piece of shit.

Although the text of Unaccommodating has proven shocking, the new release isn’t the first time Eminem has referred to the bombing of Manchester in a song.

In the freestyle song Kick Off released in November 2018, Eminem rapped:

Seeing Ariana Grande sing her last song of the evening, and as the audience leaves the damn concert, the device that is strapped to his stomach area detonates

I’m not going to end this for obvious reasons.

The lyrics were criticized at the time, but the rapper clearly still considers the reference appropriate. It will be interesting to see if he responds to the last game.

