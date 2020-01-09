advertisement

The next Galaxy S phone is easily one of the most anticipated high-end Android handsets of the first half of the year, and Samsung has already sent out invitations to the unveiling event. However, the Galaxy S11 has appeared in a large number of leaks and we already think we know everything there is to know. The S11 series will look a lot like the Galaxy Note 10 in terms of screen design, while the rear panel will have a camera system with multiple lenses that looks like the camera modules on the newly launched S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite handsets. The biggest change in the S11 line is something that Samsung has never done with the Galaxy S line before. That is a huge name change and we have another leak that seems to support this.

It started as a rumor a few weeks ago, and then it got more and more steam: the Galaxy S11 will be called the Galaxy S20, which is both brilliant and stupid, depending on how you look at it.

The newest leak comes accessory manufacturer MobileFun, which obtained more information about the upcoming Galaxy S20 cases that Samsung and its partners are developing for the new handset series.

advertisement

Although these accessories are not official, MobileFun had provided similar information about other mobile devices long before smartphone suppliers were ready to announce them, including earlier Galaxy S and Note generations.

The company says that the three Galaxy S20 phones that Samsung will launch are called Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra. If it is real, it means that there is no S11e (S20e) in stores this year, with Samsung replicating Apple’s naming strategy – the S20 becomes the cheapest Galaxy S20 version and participates directly in the iPhone 11.

The new range of accessories also indicates that Samsung will launch Kvadrat cases for the Galaxy S20, a first for the Galaxy S line. These cases are launched in green, red and gray, which may be an indication of possible Galaxy S20 color options. However, the Kvadrat covers are only available for the most expensive Galaxy S20 version, the Ultra.

The report also notes that a new sky-blue color option is available for most of these covers, which is an indication that the Galaxy S20 phones can be introduced in a sky-blue version. Otherwise the color selection remains the same for these accessories, which may be an indication that the Galaxy S20 line will be available in the same colors as the Galaxy S10 last year.

The selling prices for these accessories, some of which can be ordered directly, are comparable to last year’s offer.

The mentions of MobileFun, however, do not contain real images for these cases, which would probably confirm all design places from previous weeks.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR

.

advertisement