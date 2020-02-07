advertisement

If you’re looking for a new iPad Pro, Amazon has long been killing sales that give up to $ 200 off the iPad Pro 11-inch and the iPad Pro 12.9-inch tablet. Some of the best are still in stock, so hurry up and grab one if you want, but there is another iPad sale that you may want to consider. If you don’t need all that crazy power, you can spend MUCH less on a new 7th generation iPad instead. The 10.2-inch Apple iPad with 32 GB is now $ 80 off, so you can get one for just $ 249, and the 128 GB model is $ 100 off!

Apple iPad (10.2 inch)

10. 2-inch Retina display

A10 Fusion chip

Touch ID fingerprint sensor

8MP camera on the back, 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera on the front

Stereo speakers

802. 11ac wifi

Battery life up to 10 hours

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Support for Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil

iPad Pro (11-inch)

11-inch edge-to-edge liquid retina display with promotion, real tone and wide colors

A12X Bionic chip with neural motor

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP camera on the back, 7MP True Depth camera on the front

Audio with four speakers with wider stereo sound

802. 11AC wifi

Battery life up to 10 hours

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with FaceTime group, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time and more

iPad Pro (12.9 inch)

12.9-inch Edge-to-Edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone and wide colors

A12X Bionic chip with neural motor

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP camera on the back, 7MP TrueDepth camera on the front

Audio with four speakers with wider stereo sound

802.11ac wifi

Battery life up to 10 hours

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with Group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time and more

