January 19, 2020 Tina Casey

A sense of humanity’s ability to step up climate action and survive the next century without wiping out most of the other species on the planet? Consider the “three-pound slimy blob” that lives in our head as a highly adaptive critter who still adapts to today’s high-tech world, and saving the planet looks much better. That is the message that CleanTechnica took away from a taste of Brain Games’ latest reboot, unrolling Monday night at 8:00 EST for an eight-episode on National Geographic TV.

CleanTechnica Goes To Hollywood, Climate Action Edition

CleanTechnica interviewed Brain Games field host Cara Santa Maria by telephone last fall, and she dropped some juicy hints about the wow factor behind the restart (if that name rings a bell, think of Skeptics’ Guide to the Universe and fixed that for you among many other media projects, along with a career in neurobiology and ongoing PhD research).

The Brain Games reboot sheds new light on a distant list of hot key questions about the science behind brains and gender, brains and food, brains and dating, and brains and power, among other topics.

Since clean technology is the core obsession behind CleanTechnica, we naturally read a little bit of climate action in her comments – as in, why is it so hard to get some people to accept the obvious?

Climate action and shortcuts

“More than 250,000 years of evolution to survive on this planet, our brains develop shortcuts,” explained Santa Maria. “We have evolved to function in the world for thousands of years, but the fastest decisions may no longer be good for survival.”

By cutting the wires holding those shortcuts, Brain Games exposes the enormous amount of unused power within the wrinkled mass that we call smarts (no spoilers – see it for yourself!).

That’s it in a nutshell. Shortcuts – instinctive responses to danger, hunger and other input – are fine as far as they go, but in today’s hyper-tech world they don’t always help.

Faced with a barrage of new, often contradictory information, people skip new knowledge and cling to the old ones, devise new shortcuts to fill gaps along the way.

“It is so fascinating to understand the neurological and behavioral factors that inform everything from flat earth to anti-vax thinking,” said Santa Maria. “Where does ‘no nuclear weapons’ come from? Andy, why is it so hard for people to stop using plastic straws? “

Further and up for climate action

With all this in mind, it is no wonder that a simple phrase like “Chinese hoax” continues to inform public thinking about climate action, even now that the impact of climate change on the real world is reaching the crisis point.

However, the real value of Brain Games is to open the minds of people who consider themselves to be aware and informed about climate change and climate action.

After all, almost everyone can be just as stubborn and instinct-driven in some ways as everyone else.

CleanTechnica readers, try these yourself. What was your opinion about hydrogen and fuel cell technology five years ago, and what is your opinion today?

If you think about this, send us a message in the response thread.

Before you do that, remember that green hydrogen was a non-starter just five years ago. Now it is entering the market and the International Renewable Energy Agency is looking at a five-year window to integrate it.

The usual reservation also applies: vehicles with hydrogen fuel cells lag far behind their battery-operated cousins ​​in the market for electric vehicles for passenger cars, but other markets for green hydrogen – including bulk energy storage and industrial applications – are opening up.

The green hydrogen movement took a huge step forward here in the US last fall, when it expanded from a predominantly coastal state phenomenon related to climate action, to an area where resistance to climate action is still strong, the “red” states of the American Midwest.

Follow me on twitter.

Image: Brain illustration via NIMH image library, public domain.

About the author

Tina Casey specializes in military and operational sustainability, advanced technology, emerging materials, biofuels and water and wastewater problems. Tina’s articles are regularly reposted on Reuters, Scientific American and many other sites. The opinions are own. Follow her on Twitter @TinaMCasey and Google+.

