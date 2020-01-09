advertisement

Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney meets with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in Calgary, Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

PRESS CANADA / Todd Korol

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland visited Alberta’s relatives, talked to key politicians, including Prime Minister Jason Kenney, and then blew up the city without a public word.

advertisement

That was strange, given the weight of the issues she is supposed to manage.

This was a quick look at minority federal liberals – more cautious, less open, less backward of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on “regional” issues.

The day after Freeland left, Alberta Sen. Doug Black invited Trudeau to bring his entire cabinet to Alberta for a meeting.

Black wants new federal ministers to “talk to real people and see first-hand the devastation caused by their policies.

“I recently visited Grande Prairie and the difficulties there are just unbelievable.”

It sounds like a good idea until you remember that another Trudeau cabinet was massacred in Lake Louise for a meeting in the fall of 1980.

Then they returned to Ottawa again and imposed the National Energy Program, which began a decade of severe economic pain.

Today, the Alberta government is anxiously waiting to see how the Liberals will solve their main dilemma – reconciling energy development with climate policy.

Freeland would not donate anything Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the meeting.

But Kenney pushed it over the need for quick approval of the Teck Resources Frontier oil mine.

He said the ruling will indicate whether the federations support development within the cap of 100 megatonne oil emissions.

A federal cabinet decision is expected by the end of February. If ministers oppose Teck or even throw new obstacles, you can count on the UCP to end this period of relative peace.

Teck has worked for years on the project, which won provincial and federal regulatory approval. The company even adopted the Liberals Bill C-69.

There are real questions about the Border economy. Opponents of oils say the endorsement will violate Liberal climate commitments.

But here’s a process. Teck has followed all the rules.

The project fits well inside the emissions cap. It has strong First Nations support in the area.

Liberals need to decide whether all these efforts to meet the conditions of government really mean anything. Or will the rules simply be withdrawn to appease the NDP and the Quebecois bloc on climate change?

In Alberta, these actions are politically explosive. Kenney made the case to Freeland, but received no clear answer.

The Teck Frontier oil mine is currently awaiting approval from a joint provincial and federal panel.

Betting Rates /

Bloomberg

The second major topic was the provincial demand that Ottawa lift its cap on fiscal stabilization payments. Kenney says without a cap, Alberta should get $ 2.5 billion.

Ottawa’s arbitrary capacity of $ 60 per person links payments to the provincial population, not actual loss.

Provincial officials now think Ottawa will secure a substantial payment, but make it conditional on Alberta using the funds for specific purposes.

Kenney recently told Bloomberg: “If they were to give us those extra transfers that we deserve, objectively, then we would put that money to work, try to get people back to work and programs of job creation, for example, by repairing abandoned wells in the oil fields. “

The problem of the orphan well seems to be exactly what Ottawa is thinking.

The Feds and the province can treat stabilization pay as an environmental benefit that also creates jobs. Alberta men under 25 face a staggering unemployment rate of nearly 20 percent.

The province prefers to receive wireless stabilization money. But if the conditions are related to what Kenney already wants, it won’t be a problem.

If, of course, Ottawa seriously reduces the amount.

Freeland had barely left when it came to the fact that 63 Canadians, including 30 Albertans, died in that horrific plane crash in Iran.

Young children, students, professors – so much at the heart of Alberta’s Iranian community – all went through a mystical clash that came amid talk of war.

All of a sudden, our national problems don’t seem so serious.

Don Braid’s column appears regularly in the Calgary Herald.

dbraid@postmedia.com

Twitter: @DonBraid

Facebook: Don Braid Politics

advertisement